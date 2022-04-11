ForMin Aurescu welcomes adoption of new package of sanctions on Russia

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Monday welcomed the adoption of the new sanctions package on Russia (the fifth package), stressing the importance of its effective implementation, and expressed readiness to discuss new sanctions, a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

He has attended a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers in Luxembourg.

Regarding the crisis in Ukraine, Minister Bogdan Aurescu expressed concern over the growing reports of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine and stressed Romania's support for the efforts of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate them. He also showed that Romania upholds the provision of financial and human resources support for the ICC in order to fulfill its mandate, the cited source states.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy also presented the Romanian authorities' measures of support for Ukraine, also mentioning, in addition to the support of the refugees on the Romanian territory, the functioning of the humanitarian hub in northeastern Suceava. He welcomed the announcement of the European Commission, through Commissioner Adina Valean, of the partial liberalization of road freight transport coming to the EU from Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, through the granting of transit and bilateral transport rights between the EU and the two countries and the recognition of professional competence certificates, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the context of managing the current challenges related to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the Romanian Minister stressed the potential of the initiative for Ukraine's reconstruction effort, but also for increasing the resilience of the Republic of Moldova and that of the immediate regions - the Eastern Neighborhood, Western Balkans and Asia. He called for higher priority to be granted to the energy sector and to the connectivity projects in the field.