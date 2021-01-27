ForMin Bogdan Aurescu sends congratulatory message to his US counterpart, Antony Blinken

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, addressed, on Wednesday, a congratulatory letter to his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, on the occasion of the US Secretary of State officially taking office, after confirmation by the US Congress, context in which the head of the Romanian diplomacy also spoke about the consolidation of security in the Black Sea region, informs a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to AGERPRES.

Minister Aurescu underlined Romania's decision to continue deepening the Strategic Partnership with the USA, a fundamental component of Romania's foreign and security policy. He also pointed out that the celebration, in 2021, of the tenth anniversary of the Joint Statement on the Implementation of the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century Between Romania and the United States of America and the entry into force of the Agreement on the location of the United States ballistic missile defense system in Romania, represents "an additional opportunity to intensify and deepen bilateral dialogue, based on shared values and achievements to date, including as part of a joint effort to strengthen transatlantic strategic resilience and cooperation in managing key global challenges."

The head of Romanian diplomacy assured that Romania remains a reliable ally and close friend of the USA and expressed his conviction that, during the term of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Romania and the USA will continue to closely coordinate and ensure the security and prosperity of their citizens, they will promote regional stability, including in the Black Sea area.

The head of Romanian diplomacy voiced his confidence that the field of Defense and Security will continue to remain at the highest level of excellence, being one of the most important components of the Strategic Partnership. At the same time, Minister Bogdan Aurescu called for a consolidated US military presence in Romania, which is essential in developing a credible and sustainable deterrence in the Black Sea region, an area of strategic importance for transatlantic security. He also stressed that Romania pursues as a priority the sustained development of economic cooperation with the USA, an increased strategic economic commitment of the USA in the region and in our country and will have a high geopolitical impact.

At the same time, the Romanian Minister assured that, as a friendly and allied state, Romania is committed, alongside the USA, to promoting the democratic resilience and transatlantic values that the two states share.

On this occasion, Bogdan Aurescu addressed the US Secretary of State's invitation to visit Romania, highlighting at the same time the priority given by Romania to organising, in the next period, of a new session of the Romania-US Strategic Dialogue, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs further states.