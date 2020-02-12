ForMin-designate:Without U.S. participation, solution cannot be conceived regarding peace process in the Middle East

Without the participation of the U.S., a solution regarding the peace process, which can be viable in solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, cannot be conceived, Minister-designate of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu has stated on Wednesday, in a joint statement alongside Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, who is paying a visit to Romania on Wednesday and Thursday.

"I have reiterated Romania's standpoint regarding the necessity of a sustainable solution of this conflict which should be grounded on a comprehensive agreement, a fair agreement, based on the solution of the two states, to coexist in peace and security, this being the only viable solution which can correspond to the aspirations of both sides. I have underscored the importance of the United States being involved in this process, because without the participation of the United States, a solution regarding the peace process cannot be conceived, a solution to be viable, sustainable in this file," Aurescu pointed out.Talking about Iran, the Romanian official said that, in the dialogue with his counterpart, he reconfirmed Romania's stance regarding the "necessity of Iran fully complying with the nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action." "I underscored that if this agreement fails, a more ambitious agreement needs to be drafted, which also takes into account aspects related to the ballistic programme," he added.In his turn, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir referred to the common principles of the foreign affairs of Saudi Arabia and Romania, respectively.Both sides believe in the national sovereignty principle and in the principle of enforcing international legislation and non-interference in the domestic problems of other countries. These lines guide the foreign affairs of our countries. (...) We have a common philosophy in the area of Foreign Affairs, the Saudi official showed.This visit comes after a long period of time, but certainly, it is not the last one, the Saudi Minister said.According to Aurescu, the two talked about re-activating the periodical political consultation mechanism between Romania's and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministries, about creating the Romania-Saudi Arabia Joint Committee on Economic, Technical and Scientific Cooperation, organising a business forum, but also the proposal to open a direct flight between the two countries.The visit of the Saudi high official takes place in the context of celebrating, in 2020, 25 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and Saudi Arabia.

AGERPRES