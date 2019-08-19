ForMin Manescu, ambassador Gribincea address Moldova's European integration efforts

The Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona-Nicole Manescu on Monday welcomed the ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to Romania Mihai Gribincea, the two dignitaries addressing the accomplishment of the projects and concrete programmes agreed upon between Bucharest and Chisinau and the backing of the reform and modernisation processes aiming to improve the citizens' lives, as well well for the support of the European integration's effort of the Republic of Moldova, a release by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES, informs.

Minister Manescu reaffirmed Romania's commitment for the European path of the Republic of Moldova, in accordance with the bilateral strategic Partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova, the paramount grounds of the special bilateral relationship. The Romanian dignitary encouraged the steady and consistent of the reforms assumed by Moldova based on the Association Agreement closed with the European Union, the release adds.Moreover, the Romanian chief diplomat encouraged the full capitalisation of the results recorded within the reunion of the Romania-Moldova joint inter-ministerial working Group dated back on 23 July 2019, in Bucharest, with an accent on the fast implementation of the strategic interest projects, aiming at the inter-connection of the Republic of Moldova to the European space, as well as of the projects with direct positive impact at the level of all the citizens of the Republic of Moldova.Ramona Manescu also stressed the significance of regulating the Transdniester region conflict with observance of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova and without affecting the European path of Moldova. She has also expressed interest to further deepening the bilateral dialogue on common topics, in the context of the close visit to Bucharest of the Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicolae Popescu, included, on 26 August 2019, on the occasion of which he will participate in the Annual Reunion of the Romanian Diplomacy.