ForMin Manescu meets Armenian Ambassador Minasyan; Romanian-Armenian cooperation on the agenda of talks

Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu met with Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Romania Sergey Minasyan, on which occasion the officials talked about the current stage and the prospects of the Romanian-Armenian cooperation.

According to a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, it was voiced the satisfaction for the development of the bilateral cooperation and the support for further developing the human contacts and intensifying relations in other areas as well."In this regard, the existing potential in the economy area was underscored, the opening of the Bucharest-Yerevan direct flight in the spring of the current year, being seen as a successful common project, able to strengthen the economic relations. The two interlocutors underscored the interest for organising a new session of the Romanian-Armenian Joint Inter-Governmental Committee for trade, economic and technical scientific cooperation, in the second half of 2019. Moreover, the possibilities to boost the dialogue, including at parliamentary level were also emphasised," the release mentions.Minister Manescu reiterated the support for the democratic reform process, as well as for the capitalisation, including in the bilateral relations, of the opportunities provided by the new cooperation framework between Armenia and the EU (the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement - CEPA).Within the meeting, the Armenian Ambassador congratulated Romania for successfully exercising the mandate as the EU Council Presidency and thanked for the good collaboration with the Romanian side, including in the context of the Eastern Partnership of the EU, the release mentions.