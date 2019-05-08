ForMin Melescanu asks President Iohannis to recall Romania's ambassador Maior

Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu announced on Wednesday having sent to President Klaus Iohannis a proposal for the recall of Romania's ambassador to the United States George Maior.

"I have sent to the Presidency a proposal for ambassador George Maior to be recalled, a proposal based on an analysis of the impact of relationships with the United States - a strategic partner of Romania - as evidenced by a report on the use of the Romanian Intelligence Service by Mr George Maior for personal purposes - an official document of Parliament adopted on April 18, 2019, to which added is a ruling of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) of January 16, 2019 on SRI's protocols with judicial authorities which seriously violated the fundamental rights and freedoms of Romanian citizens or the interests of the country. (...) We have done a very technical analysis based on all the documents that exist at Parliament level," Melescanu told B1 TV private broadcaster.

Asked about who will replace George Maior, Melescanu said he awaits the decision of the head of state.

"So far, I have sent the proposal to the president, we will see what his decision is. There is no problem finding a replacement, but we must first see what the president's stand is," said Melescanu.

AGERPRES