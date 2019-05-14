ForMin Melescanu at FAC meeting; situation in Libya on meeting agenda

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu attended on Monday the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting in Brussels which tackled topical issues included on the foreign affairs agenda, such as the situation in Libya and the developments in Sahel.

The discussions regarding Libya, which also included an exchange of views in the presence of UN Secretary General Special Representative in Libya Ghassan Salame, tackled the recent, concerning developments on the field, a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES informed.

According to the quoted source, the foreign affairs ministers called for ceasing hostilities and returning to the political process under the UN umbrella. The support of the EU and member states for the Libyan people was reiterated. The Ministers adopted and made public a Foreign Affairs Council statement on Libya.

The Foreign Affairs Ministers also tackled the situation in Sahel, voicing their common interest in continuing the EU's commitment to support stability, security and the development of the region. Also reviewed were the significant contributions of the member states and the EU, and they underscored the need of a more efficient implementation.

In view of the discussions on the second day of the foreign affairs ministers and EU defence ministers with their counterparts of the G5 Sahel states (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger), in the presence of the rotating presidency of the G5 Sahel (Burkina Faso) and the commander of the G5 Sahel Joint Force, they agreed to take on a continued commitment of the EU, based on the initiatives of the local and regional authorities, in the context of an integrated approach at the EU level and in coordination with international partners. According to the MAE release, "there has been a major common interest in efficiently responding to some cross-border threats, such as terrorism."

In his speech, Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu emphasised the need to continue the efforts to stabilise the area, at the same time, assuming responsibility at local level. He brought to mind Romania's contribution to the EU and UN missions in the region, reconfirming our country's commitment regarding an increase input in political and capabilities terms.

The ministers adopted the Council Conclusions on the Sahel region.

