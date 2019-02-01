ForMin Melescanu: At Gymnich - Greece's and North Macedonia's representatives - same approach on Western Balkans

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu stated on Friday, within the informal meeting of the foreign affairs minister of the EU (Gymnich), that a particular aspect was represented by the fact that the representatives of Greece and the Republic of North Macedonia sat at the same table, agreeing the idea of creating some necessary conditions for the Western Balkans countries to join the European Union.

"Today, it was a special moment, in which our colleagues representing Greece and the Republic of North Macedonia, for the first time, have sat at the same table and came together, on the same idea, regarding the development and growth, the creation of some necessary conditions for the Western Balkans countries to join the European Union. After signing this agreement, I am convinced that there will be an accession invitation for the Republic of North Macedonia, but a second thing, which I want to underscore is that the signing of this agreement proved, even in difficult conditions, with a complicated history, that when there is a wish to find political solutions to political issues then miracles can truly be pulled off. Who would have imagined a few years ago, when it was practically one of the largest debates at the Western Balkans level, that it will come to this situation. We all commended and hope to continue to also produce a synergic effect on other countries that are negotiating in the Western Balkans on the same topics," Melescanu stated within a press statement held at the end of the Gymnich meeting.

He mentioned that the Eastern Partnership is one of the priorities of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council, in the context in which this year it is being celebrated the 10th anniversary since the launching of this partnership.

"It was a great success policy of the European Union. It has determined profound changes at economic, social level and in the life of the citizens at the east of our border, the liberalisation of the visa regime, the multiplication of study opportunities in other countries, research, extensive interconnection projects across the European Union. All were practically unheard of ten years ago, when the Eastern Partnership was launched. Beyond the symbolism, our ambition is to have a summit at the level of the Foreign Ministers in Brussels on the topic of the Eastern Partnership. The objective is primarily to analyse and discuss very openly what were the results that the Eastern Partnership brought to the EU member countries and partner countries," he said.

Melescanu mentioned that this discussion will also provide the opportunity to "look toward the future," to what will happen after 2020 and what will be the commitment of the EU countries and of the Union, in its entirety, in respect to the relation with the Eastern Partnership countries.

"From this point of view, I have to tell you that we pay a special attention to the accomplishment of some objectives in the digital, energy, transport areas and business partnerships. Certainly, one of the paramount topics is the manner in which it will conclude, what will be the conclusion of our meeting at ministerial level. We hope very much to be able to shape up some ideas in relation to the assessment results, to try to think about the future and, especially, to have an official agreement of the member states - and partner countries, and from the EU - in view of continuing this programme even after 2020," he stated.