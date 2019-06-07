ForMin Melescanu maintains need to boost transparency, accountability, efficiency, predictability of Security Council

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu attended an open meeting on Thursday, chaired by Kuwait, at the UN Security Council, on the latter's working methods.
"The head of the Romanian diplomacy pointed out the necessity to boost the transparency, accountability, efficiency and predictability of the Council in order to strengthen the body's capacity to manage the emerging changes and challenges for international peace and security," MAE informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.
According to the cited source, Minister Melescanu, in his address, brought to mind Romania's concrete contributions to supporting multilateralism and, implicitly, improving the working methods of the Council. In this context, he mentioned the promotion, in 2005, under the Romanian Presidency of the Security Council, of the first resolution on cooperation with regional organizations, the institutionalization of the cooperation between the Security Council and the Peacebuilding Commission during Romania's exercising in 2018 the Commission's chairmanship, as well as the co-chairing by the Permanent Representative of Romania together with the Tunisian counterpart of the intergovernmental negotiations on the reform of the UN Security Council during the 71st Session of the General Assembly of the UN.
Minister Teodor Melescanu also participated in the opening of the annual charity event "UN International Bazaar", where he gave an inauguration speech. Along with another 62 member states, Romania was present at the event with a public stand appreciated by the public, according to MAE. All the funds raised are donated through UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) to humanitarian projects in South Sudan and Yemen.
The Foreign Affairs Minister also held a speech at the event marking the end of Romania's campaign for a non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council hosted by the Permanent Mission of Romania in New York.