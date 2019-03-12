ForMin Melescanu meets OIF Secretary-General; cooperation with UN among topics

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu had a meeting on Tuesday with Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo, who is currently paying an official visit to Romania.

According to a press release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), during the talks Minister Melescanu underscored Romania's traditional, deep and pragmatic commitment to the Francophonie. In this context, he mentioned the activity of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the EU, which is relevant for the Francophone area, including at the EU-Africa relations level and the first high-level EU-LSA meeting.

Moreover, the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs also discussed the collaboration between the OIF and the UN. Melescanu mentioned the significant initiatives taken by Romania and promoted in the context of the Francophonie and with the support of the OIF, such as: the doctoral and post-doctoral scholarships Eugen Ionescu or the International Higher Course, certified by the UN and supported by the OIG, organised annually at the School application for gendarmerie officers "Mihai Viteazu."

The OIF Secretary-General underscored the important role Romania plays as a regional pillar of the Francophonie and our country's contribution to the Francophone movement. According to the said source, she presented the priorities of her mandate with an emphasizes on: strengthening multilaterialism and the OIF relevance in the international multilateral system, promoting pragmatic approaches, significance of digital economy for the sustainable development of the Francophone area, gender equality, as a development engine and the special role of the young people in continuing Francophonie values.

The parties agreed that Francophonie is an useful instrument in achieving the development priorities of each of the member states, an important cohesive binder between states on five continents and a connection bridge for exchanges of experience, economic and inter-cultural.

Louise Mushikiwabo, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Rwanda (2009-2018), reached the consensus of the 54 states member of the OIF, at the Sommer in Erevan (October 11-12 2018), being elected Secretary-General of the Francophonie. She started her 4-year mandate in January 2019. This is the 4th secretary-general of the Francophonie, after Boutros-Boutros Ghali (Egypt), Abdou Difou (Senegal) and Michaele Jean (Canada).

The official visit of the Secretary-General of the Francophonie to Romania is carried out at the invitation of the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, over March 11-13. This is the first official visit and among the first that the new Secretary-General of the Francophonie pays to a member state.

Romania is a member of the Francophone movement since 1993 and organised the Sommet of the Francophonie in 2006, the Francophone Conference of Entrepreneur Women in 2017 and it is also among the most active members of the OIF.