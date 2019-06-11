ForMin Melescanu: No polling station to have run out of ballot papers

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu, speaking in the Senate on Tuesday, denied information according to which certain polling stations abroad had run out of ballot papers before closing time, at the May 26 elections to the European Parliament and the referendum held on the same day.

"This is a lie! Whoever says this is lying and whoever keeps relaying this story is only spreading a lie. No polling station was left out of ballot papers," Melescanu said at the debate on the simple motion tabled against him.

The simple motion against Foreign Affairs Minister Melescanu, titled "May 26 Is Calling for Your Resignation, Mr. Melescanu!", initiated by 34 senators of the opposition's National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR) and the People's Movement Party (PMP) was defeated on Tuesday in the Senate plenum.