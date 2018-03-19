ForMin Melescanu pleads at FAC meeting in Brussels for EU to maintain support in its relation with Ukraine

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu participated on Monday in Brussels in the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting, context in which the head of the Romanian diplomacy pleaded for the EU to maintain its attention and support, so that the process of implementing the Association Agreement / the Free Trade Agreement continue in the relationship with Ukraine.

According to a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), the main topics which featured on the European foreign ministers' agenda aimed at the latest development inside some files of interest, such as the situation in Ukraine, Syria and Iran."Within the talks, the ministers adopted a joint statement regarding the Salisbury attack, through which they firmly condemned the use of a chemical weapon on European soil, taking very seriously into account the UK appraisal regarding the great possibility that the Russian Federation be accountable. They hailed the UK availability to closely collaborate with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) within the investigation and requested Russia to urgently respond to all questions raised by the British side and the international community, as well as immediately offer complete information to the OPCW regarding the Novichok programme. Also expressed was the EU's unqualified solidarity with the UK and its support, including for the UK's efforts to bring those responsible for this crime to justice," the release informs.Furthermore, the Foreign Ministers talked about the pace and prospects to boost the reforms in Ukraine, but also about the security situation in the eastern part of the country."It was firmly reiterated the main position of the EU to condemn and not recognise the illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula, in the context of the 4th commemoration of the event (18 March 2018)," the MAE mentions.According to the quoted source, in respect to reforms, it was revealed that it's essential for "the Ukrainian state to maintain an accelerated pace that would generate tangible progresses, including the fight against corruption, which will contribute to the consolidation of Ukraine's resilience," the release mentions."The EU is prepared to use all instruments in order to support the Ukraine reforms, including through adequate formats in the context of the Eastern Partnership. The discussion also tackled the aspect of strategic communication in Ukraine. Minister Teodor Melescanu pleaded for the EU to maintain its attention and support so that the process of implementing the Association Agreement/ the Free Trade Agreement continue, thus, contributing to the modernisation of institutions to the final benefit of citizens of the partner and neighbour state," the release mentions.Within the meeting, the heads of European diplomacies tackled the latest developments in Syria, together with UN Secretary General Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, who presented the assessments regarding the situation in the field and the stage of political negotiations."The exchange of views focused on the security developments of Eastern Ghouta, Idlib and Afrin, which deteriorated the humanitarian situation, as well as on the political process, including in order to prepare the second Brussels conference on "Supporting the future of Syria and the region." It was unanimously expressed the concern over the security situation of Syria. It resulted that the only solution which could end the conflict and suffering of the Syrian population is the political one, according to the Resolution No. 2,254 of UN SC. Also reiterated wast the importance of agreeing a wider and viable support for the political process mediated by the UN, in the format of negotiation in Geneva," the MAE reveals.The MAE informs that, within the meeting, the debate regarding Iran highlighted the fundamental importance of continuing the full and strict implementation of the commitments assumed by Teheran, in accordance with the the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPA) and the UN Resolutions, in order to consolidate the confidence that Iran's ballistic missiles programme strictly aims at civilian purposes.Moreover, within the working launch, the European Foreign Ministers exchanged views with their South-Korean counterpart regarding the dynamics of developments in the Korean Peninsula, from the perspective of the re-opening the Pyongyang-Seoul dialogue and direct inter-Korean negotiations.According to the release, on the FAC meeting sidelines, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister, as well as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin attended a working breakfast of the Friends of Ukraine Group, organised by the Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Lincevicius.

AGERPRES .