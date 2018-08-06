ForMin Melescanu says US Senators' letter to Gov't also mentions Romania's success in fighting corruption

In their recent letter to the government of Romania, US Senators John McCain and Christopher Murphy also mention Romania's success in the fight against corruption, Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu said during a press conference delivered on the occasion of the presentation of the Ministry's six-month stocktaking report.

The Romanian chief diplomat was also asked about the letter the two US Senators sent Premier Viorica Dancila to express their concern over the dismissal of the Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate, and urging the Bucharest Government not to retreat in the fight against corruption."There are some key elements - the first refers to Romania's success in the fight against corruption and in having set in place a democratic system, which for us is a very solid guarantee of the way these activities have developed. Reference is also made to certain possible abuses," said the Foreign Minister.

Melescanu said that "at the same time, the letter also conveys a very clear message about the wish to see anti-corruption activities continue and the US Senate's willingness to dialogue on this subject with the Romanian authorities."



The two Senators wrote that they note with regret that President Klaus Iohannis was recently forced by a court ruling to dismiss Laura Codruta Kovesi, the Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate. While the judicial procedure is an internal matter, they further ask the Romanian Government not to retreat in the important fight against corruption.



Romania has made extraordinary progress since the communist era. No democracy is perfect, but previous concrete efforts to root out corruption assured us that Romania is on a positive trajectory. Recent demonstrations by thousands of young Romanians show that they expect this progress to continue, the two Senators write, adding that they appreciate PM Dancila's personal commitment to fulfilling these aspirations and are looking forward to learning how the Dancila government is planning to reinvigorate the fight against corruption.