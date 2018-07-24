 
     
ForMin Melescanu, Sudan ambassador agree on need to strengthen sectoral dialogue focused on education

inquamphotos.com / Octav Ganea
teodor melescanu

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu welcomed on Tuesday Ambassador of the Republic of the Sudan to Romania Abdelhafiz Elawad Seedahmed Elfaki. During the meeting they agreed on the need to strengthen the sectoral dialogue, with the education area being among the priorities, according to agerpres.


According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release, the two officials analysed the modalities to intensify the political-diplomatic dialogue, as well as the economic cooperation, aimed at keeping an ascending trend of commercial exchanges.

During the talks, the very good cooperation between Romania and the Republic of the Sudan in the multilateral forums was also mentioned.

"At the same time, they discussed aspects regarding the regional situation in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region," the release also reads.

