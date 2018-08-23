ForMin Melescanu, UK ambassador Noble on importance of Strategic Parthership between the two states

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teodor Melescanu, received, on Thursday, the ambassador agreed of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Romania, Andrew Noble, with the latter presenting his copies of the letters of credence, an occasion they took to discuss about the importance of the Strategic Partnership between the two states.

"The meeting showed the excellent state of the Romanian-British relationship, founded on the bilateral Strategic Partnership signed in 2013, and the cooperation perspectives in the context of developments at European level. It was agreed in this sense the necessity and importance of consolidating the Strategic Partnership, by adapting it to the new European and bilateral realities, including from the perspective of Romania's Presidency to the Council of the European Union," a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), sent to AGERPRES reads.Minister Melescanu wished ambassador Noble success in achieving his mandate in Romania, expressing his trust for a good cooperation, especially given the latter's previous diplomatic experience in our country, the press release mentions.