ForMin Odobescu receives a Georgian Parliament's delegation, addressing Georgia's EU path

Foreign Affairs minister Luminita Odobescu, who had a meeting on Monday with a delegation of the Parliament of Georgia, led by Nikoloz Samkharadze, reconfirmed Romania's support for Georgia's European and Euro-Atlantic path, in the context of obtaining the status of candidate country to the EU, according to a MAE press release sent to AGERPRES.

Minister Odobescu encouraged "the intensification of reform efforts subsumed to these processes."

The discussions focused on the stage and prospects of bilateral relations, Georgia's relations with the European Union and NATO, cooperation within international organizations and the regional security agenda on the Black Sea.

Both sides welcomed the objectives and joint projects in areas of strategic interest such as connectivity, transport and energy. The Romanian official welcomed the operation of the ferry line between southeastern port of Constanta and the Georgian port of Poti. She also mentioned the role of transport corridors crossing Georgia and Romania, in the context of an increased flow of goods and products on the Asia-Europe route, highlighting Georgia's important role in connecting the EU with the Caspian Sea.