Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

ForMin Odobescu receives a Georgian Parliament's delegation, addressing Georgia's EU path

MAE
Luminita Odobescu

Foreign Affairs minister Luminita Odobescu, who had a meeting on Monday with a delegation of the Parliament of Georgia, led by Nikoloz Samkharadze, reconfirmed Romania's support for Georgia's European and Euro-Atlantic path, in the context of obtaining the status of candidate country to the EU, according to a MAE press release sent to AGERPRES.

Minister Odobescu encouraged "the intensification of reform efforts subsumed to these processes."

The discussions focused on the stage and prospects of bilateral relations, Georgia's relations with the European Union and NATO, cooperation within international organizations and the regional security agenda on the Black Sea.

Both sides welcomed the objectives and joint projects in areas of strategic interest such as connectivity, transport and energy. The Romanian official welcomed the operation of the ferry line between southeastern port of Constanta and the Georgian port of Poti. She also mentioned the role of transport corridors crossing Georgia and Romania, in the context of an increased flow of goods and products on the Asia-Europe route, highlighting Georgia's important role in connecting the EU with the Caspian Sea.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.