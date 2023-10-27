ForMin Odobescu speaks on the phone with British counterpart about situation in Israel, Gaza Strip

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, had a telephone conversation on Friday with the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, James Cleverly, on which occasion the two officials assessed the security situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip, with emphasis on the need to ensure close coordination in order to prevent the risk of contagion in the region.According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), the importance of continuing to provide humanitarian support to the population of the Gaza Strip, as well as the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, was emphasized. Also, the need to continue firm support for Ukraine in the context of the illegal war of aggression of the Russian Federation was reconfirmed.
In this context, the Romanian Foreign Minister expressed our country's appreciation for the consistent participation of the United Kingdom in the efforts to strengthen the Eastern Flank of NATO and for the close cooperation in terms of security, the cited source informs.