ForMin Teodor Melescanu, to atend FAC meeting in Brussels, on Monday

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu will attend the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting in Brussels on Monday.
The agenda of the EU member states Foreign Ministers meeting will feature topical issues such as Ukraine, Syria, the Horn of Africa and Venezuela, reads a press release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday.
On the sidelines of the FAC meeting, Minister Teodor Melescanu will attend a working breakfast on Ukraine, organized by Danish counterpart Anders Samuelsen, where special guest is Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Pavlo Klimkin.