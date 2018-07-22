Four medals grabbed by Romania biology Olympics in Tehran

Romania's team grabbed one silver aqnd three bronze medals at the 29th edition of the International Biology Olympiad in Tehran, Iran that took place between 15 - 22 July 2018, reads a release by the Education Ministry (MEN).

Andrei Mitrofan, a student with the Theoretical Computer Science High School in Bucharest adjudicated the silver medal, and he was seconded by the bronze medalists Silvia Alda ("C. D. Loga" National College of Timisoara), Elena Diana Gabroveanu ("Fratii Buzesti" National College of Craiova) and Magdy Mekdad ("Mihai Viteazul" National College of Bucharest).The Olympic team was accompanies by Lecturer PhD Georgiana Duta-Cornescu (the Faculty of Biology - University of Bucharest) as head of the delegation, and Adelhaida Kerekes (professor/inspector with the Cluj County School Inspectorate, ISJ Cluj), member of the international jury.Romania has been participating in the International Biology Olympiad ever since 1997, the Romanian Olympics being constantly on the laureates' list, the ministry specifies.This year's edition brought together more than 280 competitors from 70 countries.