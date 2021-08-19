Four migrants from Afghanistan caught at the border hidden in a truck

Four migrants from Afghanistan were caught trying to leave Romania, through the Varand Border Crossing Point, hidden in a truck going to Germany, the Arad Border Police informs on Thursday.

The truck was driven by a Romanian, who was transporting, according to the delivery documents, coils for electric cables, for a German company.

"Following the thorough control of the means of transport, four foreign nationals were discovered inside the truck, hidden in the cargo compartment. The persons were taken to the border police headquarters for investigations. During the preliminary verifications, the border police established that they are citizens of Afghanistan, aged between 14 and 19, asylum seekers in Romania," the same source specified.

The border police is still investigating in this case.

At the same time, at the Curtici Border Crossing Point, the authorities caught a Libyan citizen who presented an identity card with the insignia of the Belgian authorities at the border control, which turned out to be false. The 30-year-old man was traveling on the train running on the Brasov-Budapest route, and the border police found that the document presented "does not meet the formal and substantive conditions of an authentic one, being totally false."

In this case, the border guards are investigating for falsity regarding the identity and fraudulent crossing of the state border in a continuous form, Agerpres informs.