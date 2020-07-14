France's Ambassador Ramis: In Paris and Bucharest, priority was maintaining public health

The priority of the French and Romanian governments, in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 crisis, was to maintain public health, and now is the moment for reconstruction, emphasized, on Tuesday, the French Ambassador, Michele Ramis, in her speech at the reception on the occasion of Bastille Day.

The event at the French Embassy is attended by President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, members of Government, the chair of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, and the interim chair of the Senate, Robert Cazanciuc.

As in Paris, the small ceremony is sober, bringing homage to health personnel and the victims of the pandemic.

"France is fully mobilized for its economic, ecological, social and solidarity reconstruction," Michele Ramis emphasized.

In this context, she spoke of the plan to recover the European Union.

"Ahead of this crisis, we expect an ambitious and solidary response on the part of the European Union, for a plan of economic recovery at the height of challenges, in agreement with the Franco-German proposal from which the European Commission was inspired. We hope this plan will be approved rapidly by the 27 states," the diplomat underlined.

She made reference to the effects of the health crisis in the entire world, saying that both the health crisis and isolation were a shock, because they paralyzed the activity of companies, threatened jobs, have jeopardised free circulation in Europe, closed down universities and schools. At the same time, she expressed France's solidarity with Romanian authorities and the Romanian nation "who, similarly to the French, have gone through tough or painful moments and had to make difficult and courageous decisions".

The Ambassador recalled also the Romanians that work in the healthcare system of France, bringing them "special homage".

Furthermore, in the name of the French people living in Romania, the ambassador expressed her gratitude towards doctors in Romania, who undertook risks and sacrificed their time and their personal or family life for the health of all.

Finally, the Ambassador said that, in the context of the pandemic, there is need for a European system of healthcare.