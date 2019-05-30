French ambassador attends Bookfest launch of Celine Raphael's autobiographical child abuse novel, warmly recommends it

The book "La Démesure. Soumise ŕ la Violence d'un Pčre/Excess. Submitted to the Violence of a Father" by Celine Raphael was launched on Thursday at the 'Lire la France' stall at the Bookfest International Book Fair; attending the event, French Ambassador Michele Ramis said that reading the autobiographical novel had unsettled her.

We are here for the launch in Bucharest of the book 'Excess. Submitted to the Violence of a Father'. I had discovered it as early as in 2013 in France, and I have to tell you that it had an unsettling effect on me through what it shows us, through what it brings us, and I am convinced that the Romanian public will benefit a lot from this volume. (...) It relates the abuses Celine Raphael has been subjected to since her early childhood until teenage years, the abuses her father subjected her to in order to make her a virtuoso pianist. To do so, he didn't hesitate to subject her to various abuses. (...) It's a book you are afraid of, which instills fear, but which you will never regret having read, said the ambassador.

Michele Ramis said that the main message conveyed by the writer is that abuse against children may occur even in wealthy social classes.

She added that the book approaches a taboo subject, which is a challenge, because the perpetrators are allowed to continue their crimes without being even suspected of doing so. Often aggression occurs behind closed doors, and the aggressor is exactly the person who should protect the child. The other members of the family are also accomplices, silent witnesses, because they choose to protect the honor of the family, or they are simply cowards, and thus a law of complete silence is imposed.

Celine Raphael, the author of the book, who was also present at the event, said that child abuse is an issue in all the states of the world.

I am glad that my book was translated into Romanian, I am glad because child abuse is not something specific to France. Everywhere, in all the states of the world there are children subjected to abuse. Children who suffer various abuse, whether we are talking about physical, psychological or sexual abuse represent 10 percent of all children, a figure that is probably underestimated, said Celine Raphael.

'Excess. Submitted to the Violence of a Father' was put out by the Spandugino Publishing House with the support of the French Embassy in Bucharest.