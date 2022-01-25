French Ambassador, on Holocaust: The facts remain, no matter how much some try to erase them

France's Ambassador to Romania Laurence Auer said on Tuesday, in Zalau, at an event dedicated to the commemoration of the victims of the Holocaust, that the facts regarding the killing of Jews during World War II remain, and the six million victims cannot be wiped off.

"The facts remain, no matter how much some try to erase them, and sooner or later they are discovered and shared with the rest of the world. The six million victims cannot be wiped off. 150,000 Jews, 80% of the Jewish population in Transylvania lost their lives, were then deported to the Auschwitz death camps and other places. What remains? Of course, the memory of these people remains, but above all we must dedicate ourselves to the education of future generations, so that they can carry on the lessons that we and they also learn," said Laurence Auer.

She participated in the international conference "The Last Station", an event organized on Tuesday by the Jewish Community of Zalau, together with the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania - the Mosaic cult, to mark the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Laurence Auer also congratulated the Romanian state for harmonizing national legislation, which stipulates that Holocaust education should be part of the national curriculum, given that a recent study shows that one in 20 Europeans has not heard of this tragedy, Agerpres.ro informs.

The conference in Zalau was attended by local and county officials, representatives of the Jewish community and foreign embassies in Romania, and students in Zalau.

"A report released yesterday by the Jewish Agency and the World Zionist Organization shows that anti-Semitic acts reached in 2021 the highest level in the past ten years, with more than ten incidents a day worldwide. That means more than half a century since the Holocaust we need to remain vigilant and steadfast in the fight against anti-Semitism, intolerance, extremism, and populism. Events like the one today have the role of reminding us of what the Holocaust meant, so that such tragedies do not happen again. For the same reason, the history of those times must be known by future generations," said the Prefect of Salaj county, Dari Toma.

In memory of the six million victims of the Holocaust, several candles were lit by officials attending the event.