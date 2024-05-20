Fresh Everest summiter Adrian Ahritculesei is back to Romania

Romanian climber Adrian Ahritculesei returned to the country on Monday after succeeding three days ago, on May 17, to scale Mount Everest (8,848 m) in a feat which - as he confessed - gave him a sentiment of fulfillment as he stood on the highest point on Earth.

"It was a challenge for me. I was lucky that I managed to reach the top on my first attempt and my first visit to Nepal. I am elated. What can I say, you know, there's a lot of sacrifice behind this success, many hours of training and strict discipline," the Petrosani-born top mountaineer declared for AGERPRES.

He related that after spending two days at Camp 4, at 7,920 m altitude, because of bad weather, the final push of his ascent to the Everest lasted almost 12 hours. The site is dangerous because of low oxygen levels. His attempt was nothing short of tension over the supply of oxygen, after his mask froze and things had to be fixed.

Due to oxygen supply issues, Ahritculesei only stayed on the summit for five minutes, because more would have put his health at jeopardy, but he says that the feeling he experienced on the Roof of the World was one "of fulfillment".

A graduate of the Timisoara Faculty of Physical Education and Sports, 40-year-old Adrian Ahritculesei works as an optometrist at a company in Petrosani.

In January 2023 he conquered Mount Sidley (4,285 m) in Antarctica, thus completing the Seven Volcanoes challenge and becoming the first Romanian male climber to achieve such a feat.