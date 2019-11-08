Friday, the last day of electoral campaign for presidential elections

The electoral campaign for the presidential elections, which started on October 12, will close on Saturday, at 7:00 hrs.

At the same time, Friday is the first day Romanians abroad can vote. They have at their disposal three days to exercise their right to vote. These elections also featured the possibility of voting by correspondence. According to the official portal www.votstrainatate.ro, 43,003 Romanians abroad chose this option, Agerpres informs.

On Sunday, 18,748 polling stations for the presidential elections will be opened in Romania.

After the conclusion of the electoral campaign, it is forbidden to broadcast electoral messages in audio, visual or mixed media on digital screens placed in public or private places, as well as through specially constructed vehicles.

On the day of the vote, it's forbidden to present exit polls before the end of the vote.

The elections saw the registration of 14 candidates. The order on the ballot is as follows: Klaus Iohannis - National Liberal Party (PNL), Theodor Paleologu - People's Movement Party (PMP), Dan Barna - Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Alliance, Kelemen Hunor - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Viorica Dancila - Social Democratic Party (PSD), Catalin Ivan - Alternative for National Dignity, Ninel Peia - Romanian People's Party, Sebastian-Constantin Popescu - New Romania Party, John-Ion Banu - Romanian Nation Party, Mircea Diaconu - The UN OM Alliance, Bogdan Marian Stanoevici - independent, Ramona-Ioana Bruynseels - Humanist Power Party, Viorel Catarama - Liberal Right, Alexandru Cumpanasu - independent.

If none of the candidates holds a majority of valid votes from voters of permanent electoral lists, a second round will be organized, on November 24, between the top two candidates. The second round will be won by the candidate that obtains the most number of valid votes. The term of the president is of five years.

The electoral campaign for the second round will start on November 15 and will end on November 23, 7:00 hrs.