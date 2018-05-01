Gabriel Oprea: I trust Justice to be fair and reestablish truth - I am innocent

Gabriel Oprea said, on Wednesday, after being prosecuted for manslaughter in the case of the death of police officer Bogdan Gigina, that he has faith that "Justice will be fair and will reestablish the uncontested truth," namely that he is innocent.

"I am a man for whom honor has been and always will be very important. I have faith that Justice will be fair and will restore the undeniable truth: I am innocent", Oprea wrote on Facebook.He said that the death of Bogdan Gigina is a tragedy, he is not guilty of, though.National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors have decided the prosecution of Gabriel Oprea, at the date of the deed Deputy Prime minister for National Security and Internal Affairs minister, for manslaughter in the criminal file regarding the road accident that provoked the death of police officer Bogdan Gigina.According to a DNA press release, in the same file, prosecutors have also decided the prosecution of the General MPM Impex SRL company and its manager, Petre Mazilu, for committing manslaughter.According to the same source, the traffic accident that led to Gigina's death was the result of Gabriel Oprea, Petru Mazilu and General MPM Impex SRL not observing the legal provisions and precautions for carrying out certain activities - the activity of escorting the Interior Minister by traffic officers in Oprea's case and the activity of road repair works in the case of the company and its administrator.