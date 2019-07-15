Gabriela Firea announced PSD will have its own candidate in the presidential elections

The PSD National Executive Committee (CExN) voted for the PSD (Social Democratic Party) to have its own candidate in the presidential elections, Deputy Chair of this party, Gabriela Firea, made the announcement on Monday.

"We voted for the PSD to have its own candidate. (...) We must bet on a strong candidate so that our colleagues in the territory will be able to make him/her a good presentation before our members and sympathizers, one who is already trusted by the people, for the time is short and we do not have enough to raise another colleague at this pint. We are already late," said Gabriela Firea.

The general mayor of the Capital City said that she voted in the CExN for PSD to have its own candidate in the presidential elections and also for an immediate dialogue with ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) and Pro Romania in the context of the presidential elections.