Gabriela Ruse qualifies for Mutua Madrid Open doubles' semis

Elena-Gabriela Ruse,

The Romanian tennis player Gabriela Ruse and the Ukrainian Marta Kostiuk qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the Mutua Madrid WTA 7,705,780 euros tournament, on Tuesday, after defeating 2-6 6-2 10-5 the Romanian-Japanese pair Monica Niculescu/Makoto Ninomiya.

Ruse and Kostiuk, semi-finalists this year at the Australian Open, won after one hour and 24 minutes, Agerpres informs.

Ruse and Kostiuk secured a 108,190 euros cheque and 390 WTA points in doubles, and in the penultimate act they will face the winners of the match between Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula (USA/#1) and Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada )/Luisa Stefani (Brazil/#6).

