Gambling organizers - obliged to prepare electronic database with self-excluded and undesirable persons

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Monday a draft law that stipulates that gambling organizers will keep, in electronic format, the records of the identification data of the people who enter the premises and will prepare databases of data related to self-excluded and undesirable persons, told Agerpres.

There were 219 votes for, one vote against and 10 abstentions.

The draft law, initiated by the PNL deputy Florin Roman, aims to complete the emergency Government Ordinance no. 77/2009 on the organization and operation of gambling, in the sense of introducing the obligation of gambling organizers to establish and keep up to date a database of data relating to self-excluded and undesirable persons and to keep records in centralized electronic format of the identification data of persons who enter the premises where gambling is organized and operated.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.