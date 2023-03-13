Gambling spaces, prohibited within 300 meters of schools

Gambling spaces are prohibited within a 300-meter pedestrian distance from educational units and institutions, children's playgrounds, according to a project adopted by the Senate on Monday, which aims to amend OUG No. 77/2009 regarding the organization and exploitation of gambling.

Social Democratic (PSD) Senator Radu Oprea declared, in plenary sitting, that the social-democratic parliamentary group will vote for this project, "a good initiative that really wants to remove breadcrumbs from the path of children", noting that he wants a functional law that helps young people and especially the victims of this addiction.

The initiator of the project, the liberal Alina Gorghiu, acting president of the Senate, referred to the main provision in the project, by which gambling spaces are prohibited at a distance of 300 meters from schools and playgrounds.

She mentioned that, although there is legislation in the field, it is not respected, which is why "more coherent restrictions" should be imposed.

Save Romania Union (USR) Senator Sebastian Cernic revealed the importance of this legislative project, intended to reduce the disastrous effects of gambling on minors.

The project was also voted by the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) and Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) parliamentary groups.

The Senate is the first Legislative Chamber notified in this case.