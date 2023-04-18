Gas imports, down by almost 65% in the first two months of 2023

Romania imported, in the first two months of 2023, a quantity of usable natural gas of 175,300 tons of oil equivalent (toe), 64.9% (-324,500 toe) less than in the same period last year, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The domestic production of natural gas was, in the mentioned period, of 1.258 million toe, with 7.2% (84,000 toe) over that of the period January-February 2022, told Agerpres.

The National Strategy and Forecasting Commission estimated for 2023, in the last published forecast of the energy balance, a gas production of 7.61 million toe and imports of 2.185 million toe, increasing by 2.1%, respectively decreasing by 6, 2%, from year to year.