Gas imports increase by 0.4 pct in first seven months, and production reduces by 11 pct

Romania has imported, in the first seven months of 2020, a quantity of usable natural gas of 1.116 million tons of oil equivalent (toe), by 0.4 pct (4,000 toe) more than in the similar period of 2019, according to data centralized by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

The internal natural gas production, in the mentioned period, was of 4.221 million toe, by 11.3 pct (534,000 toe) lower than that in the January-July 2019 period.

The main primary energy resources in the January 1 - July 31, 2020 totaled 17.7 million tons of oil equivalent, a drop of 2.647 million toe over the similar period of last year.

The internal production has totaled 10.332 million toe, by 1.472 million toe lower, and imports clocked in at 7.383 toe.