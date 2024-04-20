Gas imports up 18,2%, production increases by only 2%, two months into 2024

Romania imported, in the first two months of 2024, a quantity of usable natural gas of 207,200 tons of oil equivalent (toe), 18.2% higher (+31,900) compared to the same period last year, according to centralized data by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The domestic production of natural gas totaled, in the mentioned period, 1.283 million toe, being 2% more than in January-February 2023 (+24,900 toe).

According to the estimates of the National Commission of Strategy and Forecast (CNSP), the production of natural gas is estimated to increase with an average annual rate of 3.6%, in the period 2023-2026.

In the last forecast of the energy balance, CNSP predicts for 2024 an increase in gas production by 2.3% (to 7.935 million toe), for 2025 by 2.7% (to 8.15 million toe) and for 2026 by 3 .8% (at 8.455 million toe).

Regarding natural gas imports, for this year a quantity of 1.79 million toe (minus 2.8%), for 2025 of 1.755 million toe (minus 2.1%), and for 2026 of 1.725 million toe is forecast (minus 1.8%).