GCS: 10 more people infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll reaches 1,565

coronavirus

Ten more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died over the past 24 hours, the death toll reaching 1,565, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday.

"Between 24.06.2020 (10.00) and 25.06.2020 (10.00) ten deaths (seven men and three women) were registered, of some patients infected with the novel coronavirus, hospitalized in Bacau, Botosani, Brasov, Constanta, Ialomita, Iasi, Bucharest and Sibiu," GCS says.

Of these, one death was recorded in the age category 50-59 years, three deaths in the age category 60-69 years, three deaths in the age category 70-79 years and three deaths in persons over 80 years.

According to the GCS, all deaths occurred in patients who had comorbidities.

