 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 1,186 persons in institutional quarantine, 72,377 persons isolated at home

Los Angeles Times
coronavirus

As many as 1,186 people are in institutional quarantine on Romanian territory, and another 72,377 people are isolated at home and under medical monitoring as a result of the novel coronavirus epidemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday.

According to the quoted source, 651,003 tests have been processed nationwide so far.

In the last 24 hours, 469 calls were recorded to the single emergency number 112 and 1,590 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), opened especially for informing citizens.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.