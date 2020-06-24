GCS: 1,186 persons in institutional quarantine, 72,377 persons isolated at home

As many as 1,186 people are in institutional quarantine on Romanian territory, and another 72,377 people are isolated at home and under medical monitoring as a result of the novel coronavirus epidemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday.

According to the quoted source, 651,003 tests have been processed nationwide so far.In the last 24 hours, 469 calls were recorded to the single emergency number 112 and 1,590 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), opened especially for informing citizens.