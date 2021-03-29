 
     
GCS: 120 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in last 24 hours

coronavirus

A number of 120 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

According to GCS, these are 69 men and 51 women.

111 of the registered deaths were of some patients who presented with comorbidities, and for nine deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 23,234 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

At the same time, 189 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Worldwide, as of March 28, 2,721,891 people had died.

