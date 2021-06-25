GCS: 121 patients - in ICU; hospitalized persons - 590

A number of 590 people infected with the new coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 121 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday.

In total, 2,087 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 892 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS said.

At the same time, 19,345 people are in quarantine at home and 29 in institutionalized quarantine.In the last 24 hours, 259 calls were registered to the emergency number 112 and 559 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.