GCS: 129 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in past 24 hours; death toll 23,538

A number of 129 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data reported on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

According to the GCS, 70 men and 59 women have died in the reference interval.

126 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, two deceased patients did not have with comorbidities, and for one deceased patient no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 23,538 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

At the same time, 189 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Worldwide, 2,721,891 people died until March 30.