GCS: 1,454 new cases of COVID-19 lately take total number to 66,631

As many as 1,454 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the last report, following national tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

As of Thursday, 66,631 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania.

The GCS shows that 31,547 patients were declared cured and 7,253 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.

According to the GCS, 1,450,269 tests so far have been processed nationwide. Of these, 22,649 were carried out in the last 24 hours, 13,999 based on case definition and medical protocol, and 8,650 - on request.