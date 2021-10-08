GCS: 1,561 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 23 children

A number of 15,467 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in specialized health facilities, including 424 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday.

According to the cited source, 1,561 patients, 23 children included, are in intensive care.

In Romania, 100,809 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 13,894 are in institutional isolation.Also, 74,870 people are in quarantine at home and 250 people are in institutionalized quarantine.