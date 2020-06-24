 
     
GCS: 16 more persons infected with novel coronavirus have died; death toll reaches 1,555

Comunidad de Madrid/AFP via Getty Images
coronavirus spania

Other 16 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, with the death toll reaching thus 1,555, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

"Between 23.06.2020 (10.00 am) - 24.06.2020 (10.00 am) there have been recorded 16 deaths (12 men and 4 women) of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, hospitalized in Arges, Buzau, Calarasi, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Ilfov, Sibiu, Suceava and Vrancea," said the GCS.

Among those, one death was recorded in the 50-59 age category, 3 in the 60-69 age category, 8 in the 70-79 age category and 4 in the more than 80 age category.

All patients had comorbidities.

