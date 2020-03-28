GCS: 160 new infections with novel coronavirus in Romania; total number of people sick - 1,452

A number of 1,452 persons were confirmed, up to now, in Romania to have the novel coronavirus, 29 deaths being recorded, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

Since the last informative bulletin, 160 new cases were recorded.The patients recently confirmed to be infected have ages between 13 and 83 years, the GCS mentions.Of the persons infected, 139 were declared healed and discharged: 54 in Timisoara, 55 in Bucharest, 16 in Iasi, 6 in Craiova, 6 in Constanta and 2 in Cluj.Up to now, 29 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 have deceased. All had pre-existing chronic diseases.There are 34 patients currently in the ICU, of which 25 in grave state. The health status of the rest of the patients is good with no changes.