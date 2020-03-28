GCS: 23,973 persons did not respect travel restrictions; fines worth 31 million lei

Policemen have observed, since the entry into force of Military Ordinance no. 3, nearly 24,000 persons which have not respected the travel restrictions, the fines issued totaling 31 million lei, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday.

According to a release of the GCS sent to AGERPRES, since the entry into force of Military Ordinance no. 3, policemen observed 23,973 persons which did not respect the measure regarding the restriction of circulation. They were issued fines worth 31,410,624 lei.Furthermore, the Internal Ministry personnel started 209 criminal cases for the crime of hindering the fight against diseases, the Police and Gendarmerie also applied 4,235 fines for breaking isolation/quarantine.The Border Police, whilst conducting entry formalities, has started four criminal cases for false statements.