GCS: 29 patients admitted to intensive care ward; 23 patients in serious health condition

A number of 29 patients infected with the novel coronavirus are admitted to the intensive care ward, of whom 23 patients are in a serious health condition, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

According to the quoted source, the health status of the other patients is good, stationary.A number of 1,029 persons have been confirmed so far in Romania as infected with COVID-19, and 17 persons have died, according to the GCS.Since the latest information broadcast, 123 new cases of infection have been recorded.The newly confirmed patients are aged between 7 and 87, the GCS mentions.Of the infected persons, 94 were declared cured and discharged: 53 in Timisoara, 28 in Bucharest, 6 in Craiova, 5 in Constanta, one in Iasi and one in Cluj.Until Wednesday, a number of 17 persons diagnosed with COVID-19, with pre-existing conditions, who were admitted to hospitals of Craiova, Bucharest, Iasi, Suceava, Arad, Bacau and Timisoara have died.