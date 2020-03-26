GCS: 29 patients admitted to intensive care ward; 23 patients in serious health condition

A number of 29 patients infected with the novel coronavirus are admitted to the intensive care ward, of whom 23 patients are in a serious health condition, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.According to the quoted source, the health status of the other patients is good, stationary.
A number of 1,029 persons have been confirmed so far in Romania as infected with COVID-19, and 17 persons have died, according to the GCS.
Since the latest information broadcast, 123 new cases of infection have been recorded.
The newly confirmed patients are aged between 7 and 87, the GCS mentions.
Of the infected persons, 94 were declared cured and discharged: 53 in Timisoara, 28 in Bucharest, 6 in Craiova, 5 in Constanta, one in Iasi and one in Cluj.
Until Wednesday, a number of 17 persons diagnosed with COVID-19, with pre-existing conditions, who were admitted to hospitals of Craiova, Bucharest, Iasi, Suceava, Arad, Bacau and Timisoara have died.