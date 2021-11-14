 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 3,201 COVID-19 cases reported in past 24hrs; 233 deaths, of which 10 previous

forbes.ro
COVID-19 test pozitiv

In the past 24 hours there have been registered 3,201 new cases of persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, and a number of 233 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported, of which 10 deaths occurred before the 24-hour interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday.

"According to the data with the CNCCI [National Centre for Intervention Management and Coordination] on November 14, at 10:00, in the 24-hour interval there have been registered a number of 3,201 cases of SARS-CoV-2 positive persons. Furthermore, 233 deaths have been reported, out of which 10 previous," the GCS report reads.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.