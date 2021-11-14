GCS: 3,201 COVID-19 cases reported in past 24hrs; 233 deaths, of which 10 previous

In the past 24 hours there have been registered 3,201 new cases of persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, and a number of 233 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported, of which 10 deaths occurred before the 24-hour interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday.

