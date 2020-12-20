 
     
GCS: 3,350 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 24h

digi24.ro
covid-19

A number of 3,350 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following 12,234 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.

So far, 591,294 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania.

A total of 498,777 people have been declared cured.

According to GCS, to date, 4,599,845 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 12,234 were performed in the last 24 hours, 7,764 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 4,470 on request.

Also, since the previous report, the results of 59 tests processed before the last 24 hours and transmitted until December 20 have been reported.

stiripesurse.ro
