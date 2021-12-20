GCS: 424 new cases of COVID-19, 19,697 tests carried out in the past 24hrs

A total of 424 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with 19,697 tests carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

Of the 424 new cases, nine were from re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

As of Monday, 1,798,629 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had been recorded in Romania, of which 10,738 were from re-infected patients, tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

According to the GCS, 1,726,051 patients were declared cured.

At the national level, 10,940,216 RT-PCR tests and 5,763,193 rapid antigen tests were processed.

In the past 24 hours, 5,372 RT-PCR tests were performed (2,733 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,639 upon request) and 14,325 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, after retesting the patients who were already positive, 78 people were reconfirmed to be positive, Agerpres informs.