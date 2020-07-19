GCS: 4,360 COVID-19 cases in Bucharest, 4,257 in Suceava, 2,328 - in Brasov

Most of the cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania have been recorded so far in Bucharest City - 4,360, and the counties of Suceava - 4,257 and Brasov - 2,328, while in nine other counties - Arges, Botosani, Dambovita, Galati, Iasi, Ilfov, Neamt, Prahova and Vrancea - the case count passes the 1,000-mark.
According to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, Romania's latest COVID-19 case count reached 37,458.
The number of confirmed cases, by counties, according to the reports of the National Institute of Public Health:
* Alba - 561
* Arad - 786
* Arges - 1.960
* Bacau - 868
* Bihor - 723
* Bistrita-Nasaud - 702
* Botosani - 1,102
* Brasov - 2,328
* Braila - 392
* Buzau - 967
* Caras-Severin - 145
* Calarasi - 236
* Cluj - 867
* Constanta - 624
* Covasna - 359
* Dambovita - 1,169
* Dolj - 452
* Galati - 1,571
* Giurgiu - 328
* Gorj - 545
* Harghita - 421
* Hunedoara - 765
* Ialomita - 585
* Iasi - 1,136
* Ilfov - 1.009
* Maramures - 270
* Mehedinti - 334
* Mures - 860
* Neamt - 1,054
* Olt - 493
* Prahova - 1,099
* Satu Mare - 84
* Salaj - 127
* Sibiu - 763
* Suceava - 4,257
* Teleorman - 218
* Timis- 780
* Tulcea - 231
* Vaslui - 312
* Valcea - 214
* Vrancea - 1,362
* Bucharest City - 4,360.
The report also includes 39 people who are not assigned to any county.