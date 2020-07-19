 
     
GCS: 4,360 COVID-19 cases in Bucharest, 4,257 in Suceava, 2,328 - in Brasov

Most of the cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania have been recorded so far in Bucharest City - 4,360, and the counties of Suceava - 4,257 and Brasov - 2,328, while in nine other counties - Arges, Botosani, Dambovita, Galati, Iasi, Ilfov, Neamt, Prahova and Vrancea - the case count passes the 1,000-mark.

According to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, Romania's latest COVID-19 case count reached 37,458.

The number of confirmed cases, by counties, according to the reports of the National Institute of Public Health:

* Alba - 561

* Arad - 786

* Arges - 1.960

* Bacau - 868

* Bihor - 723

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 702

* Botosani - 1,102

* Brasov - 2,328

* Braila - 392

* Buzau - 967

* Caras-Severin - 145

* Calarasi - 236

* Cluj - 867

* Constanta - 624

* Covasna - 359

* Dambovita - 1,169

* Dolj - 452

* Galati - 1,571

* Giurgiu - 328

* Gorj - 545

* Harghita - 421

* Hunedoara - 765

* Ialomita - 585

* Iasi - 1,136

* Ilfov - 1.009

* Maramures - 270

* Mehedinti - 334

* Mures - 860

* Neamt - 1,054

* Olt - 493

* Prahova - 1,099

* Satu Mare - 84

* Salaj - 127

* Sibiu - 763

* Suceava - 4,257

* Teleorman - 218

* Timis- 780

* Tulcea - 231

* Vaslui - 312

* Valcea - 214

* Vrancea - 1,362

* Bucharest City - 4,360.

The report also includes 39 people who are not assigned to any county.

