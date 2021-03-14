GCS: 44 deaths due to COVID-19 in past 24h; since pandemic start - 21,483 deaths

In the past 24 hours, 44 persons infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have died, according to data sent, on Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

According to the GCS, of the 44 deaths, 28 were men and 16 women, admitted to hospitals in the counties of Alba, Arges, Bacau, Bistrita-Nasaud, Bihor, Brasov, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dolj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Maramures, Mehedinti, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timis, Vaslui, Ilfov and the City of Bucharest.

Of these, 3 deaths were recorded in the 50-59 years old category, 15 in the 60-69 years old category, 20 in the 70-79 years old category and 6 in the over 80 years old category.

According to the GCS, 41 of the deaths occurred in patients with known comorbidities, while 3 patients deceased had no known associated diseases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and up to now, 21,483 persons diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection died in Romania.

A number of 186 Romanian citizens abroad have died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and up to now.

At the global level, until March 13, 2,598,892 persons have died.