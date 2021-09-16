GCS: 4,441 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection; over 43,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

A number of 4,441 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 43,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

As of Thursday, 1,135,027 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,073,552 patients have been declared cured.To date, 9,335,522 RT-PCR tests and 2,789,771 rapid antigenic tests have been processed to date.In the last 24 hours, 18,946 RT-PCR tests were conducted (8,610 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,336 on request) and 24,450 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 463 people were reconfirmed positively.